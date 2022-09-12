Kattana Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kattana has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Kattana has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $41,064.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,905 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

Kattana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded.”

