Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Insider James Garner Buys 100,000 Shares

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA – Get Rating) insider James Garner bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$23,100.00 ($16,153.85).

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

