KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $311.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $311.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KCCPAD has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

