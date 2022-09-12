KeyCorp Begins Coverage on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. 47,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,317. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 170.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.