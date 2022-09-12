Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $196.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.23.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.61. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

