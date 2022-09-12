Kin Market Cap Reaches $23.03 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Kin has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and approximately $613,062.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,218,039 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kin.org.

Kin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services. The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions. KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps. The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision. Discord | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

