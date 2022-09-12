KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $783,509,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 76,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,074. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

