Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,290,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KNX opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.