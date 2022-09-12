Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE KNX opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.