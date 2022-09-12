KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 4.8%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 7,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 970,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 over the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 283.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

