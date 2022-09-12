Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Kroger by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 1,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after buying an additional 237,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

