Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Head to Head Analysis

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 4 10 0 2.60 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wolfspeed and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus price target of $116.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 19.43 -$200.90 million ($1.70) -68.73 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 1.66 $367.16 million $8.06 5.40

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -26.92% -4.93% -3.23% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 29.50% 45.08% 32.26%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

