Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,130 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Kura Sushi USA worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 204.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $76.51. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

