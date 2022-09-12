Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total transaction of 12,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,000 shares in the company, valued at 2,489,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total transaction of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total transaction of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total transaction of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total transaction of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total transaction of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total transaction of 11,120.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,426. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.81 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $201.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,374,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.