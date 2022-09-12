L Barbee Iv Ponder Purchases 15,500 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 13,827,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,087. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

