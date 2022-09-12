La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of LJPC opened at $6.22 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
