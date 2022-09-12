La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of LJPC opened at $6.22 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

