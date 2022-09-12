Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.38

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 293799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.
Liberty Tax Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $591.58 million, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.
About Liberty Tax
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
