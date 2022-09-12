LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $241,143.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,772,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.
- On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 1,055,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
