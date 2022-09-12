Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.51 on Friday. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.