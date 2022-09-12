Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 6.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.27. 40,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,329,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

