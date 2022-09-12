Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Shares Down 7.7%

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,576,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,997,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Livento Group Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Livento Group Company Profile



Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production activities. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning software development and sale business; and residential condominiums finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc in June 2022.

Further Reading

