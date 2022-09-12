Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 27, 2021, the company operated 544 retail stores, including 36 franchise stores and 508 owned stores.

