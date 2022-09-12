Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

Lovisa Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.04.

About Lovisa

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 27, 2021, the company operated 544 retail stores, including 36 franchise stores and 508 owned stores.

