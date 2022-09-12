Luxor Capital Group LP Lowers Stock Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463,438 shares during the quarter. Beauty Health comprises approximately 0.4% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 1.10% of Beauty Health worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at $199,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.70. 12,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.49.

About Beauty Health

Several research firms recently commented on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

