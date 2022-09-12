LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,681 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

