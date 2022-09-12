Lyra Price Down 1% This Week (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Lyra coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $105,726.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00743653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019064 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lyra Profile

The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Buying and Selling Lyra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

