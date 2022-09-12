Manchester City Fan Token Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $23.35 million and $4.48 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00029794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

