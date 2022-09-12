Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Mannatech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Mannatech Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $20.16 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on MTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.