Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $20.16 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.