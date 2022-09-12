Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

MFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,792. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

