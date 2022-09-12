Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Buys £20,150 in Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) insider Marnie Jane Millard acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,347.51).
Marks Electrical Group Price Performance
Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.73) on Monday. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of £63.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,016.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Marks Electrical Group
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
Featured Stories
