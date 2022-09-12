Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $145.83, but opened at $152.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $147.89, with a volume of 471 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

