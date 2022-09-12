Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $356.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.