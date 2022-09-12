Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.60.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $356.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.