Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Masco stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.70. 1,348,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

