McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

