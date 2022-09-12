MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of MDH Acquisition worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,374,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 628,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

