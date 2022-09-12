MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lessened by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,190 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $121,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $25.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $996.11. 18,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,698. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,922.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $851.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.51 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

