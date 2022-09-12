Merculet Market Cap Hits $332,576.23 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $332,576.23 and approximately $16,835.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00751186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,065,443 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

