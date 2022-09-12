MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.90 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

