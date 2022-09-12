MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.90 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.