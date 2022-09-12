Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $32.48 on Top Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Midas coin can now be purchased for about $32.48 or 0.00146100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Midas has a market cap of $84.68 million and $1.04 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

