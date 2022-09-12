MinePlex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $130.63 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $130.63 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00743464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,819,593 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

