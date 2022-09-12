Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Holdings Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 377,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

