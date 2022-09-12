MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Sold by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. trimmed its position in shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,576,390 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 11.89% of MOGU worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 2,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.69. MOGU Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

