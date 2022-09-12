MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 11,340 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.83.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.