MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 11,340 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00.
MongoDB Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.83.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
