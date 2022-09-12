Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

