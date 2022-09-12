Morgan Stanley Raises Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $17.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

