Morgan Stanley Raises Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $17.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.50.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60.
Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
