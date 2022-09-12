Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group Price Performance

Shares of MRPLY stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.2445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

