Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.33 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.33 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.17.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,948 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

