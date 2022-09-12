Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPSNY. Barclays downgraded Naspers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Naspers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Naspers Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $28.75 on Friday. Naspers has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

