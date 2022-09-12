Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Nathan’s Famous Price Performance
NASDAQ:NATH opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $67.37.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
