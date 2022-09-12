Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 1,332 Shares

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 772,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,428 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,994.40.

On Thursday, August 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 9,622 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,154 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540.00.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 26,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $175.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

