Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 22.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 25.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 125,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

